Jewish food fest happening this weekend in Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Pastrami on rye, hot corned beef, tender brisket...have we made you hungry yet?!

You can enjoy all of that at the first annual Jewish Heritage & Food Festival, hosted by Chabad of Fountain Hills.

It's all happening Sunday, January 25, from 12 to 4 p.m. on the Great Lawn at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.

Organizers say it's a terrific way to come together as a community, enjoy delicious Jewish cuisine, and also celebrate Jewish culture at the same time.

For more information, click here.