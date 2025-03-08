WATCH: Phoenix PD killed her brother. Now, she's the city's newest council member

PHOENIX — Anna Hernandez will be officially sworn in next month.

She will take her seat as Phoenix’s newest council member after a landslide victory with a background unlike anyone else in city history.

She ran and won because Phoenix police killed her brother in 2019.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to be easy,” Hernandez said. “That doesn’t deter me from sharing my story and sharing countless stories of Phoenicians, who been directly impacted by police violence, who have been killed by police violence, under this council.”

Hernandez sat down with ABC15 for an in-depth interview to discuss how her brother’s death drove her into politics and to eventually win a seat on the Phoenix council.

