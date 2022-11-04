Video: Firefighters discourage woman from using ambulance

PHOENIX — A Phoenix grandmother showed ABC15 her Ring doorbell camera recording depicting firefighters trying to discourage her from taking an ambulance to a hospital.

Haydee Pate, 62, says she had COVID-19 and was having difficulty breathing when her children convinced her to go to the emergency room. They called 911. Once firefighters arrived, one told Pate, "If your stats are good, they are not really going to want you at the hospital."

Three firefighters were part of the conversation, where they also said, "that ambulance is $1,500 bucks" and "all the hospitals are shutting down." Phoenix policy is to transport everyone to the hospital who wants to go, regardless of their medical condition.

The ABC15 investigators ask Phoenix's fire chief to look at the video evidence of his firefighters' questionable behavior, see his response Friday at 10 p.m.

After the firefighters left, Pate says her son drove her to the hospital where she was treated for COVID pneumonia over the next six days.

"When I asked for help, I felt like the help was denied," Pate said. "They made me feel terrible, you know, feel like they don't have no respect for older people."

The ABC15 investigators have been looking into similar stories for six months. In one case, a north Phoenix man said he called for an ambulance for his wife, but he claims when the firefighters arrived they didn't think she needed emergency room care. She died a short time later from a heart attack.

Did an EMS provider refuse to take you or a loved one to the hospital in an ambulance? Email Melissa at Melissa.Blasius@abc15.com, call her at 602-685-6362, or connect on Twitter and Facebook.