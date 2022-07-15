Widower: Phoenix paramedics refused service to his dying wife

PHOENIX — A Valley widower has filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Phoenix saying firefighter-paramedics should have brought an ambulance for his dying wife.

Bruce Sandberg's wife, Francesca, was 53 years old when she died on New Year's Eve. She lost consciousness in his truck while he drove her to the emergency room.

The Phoenix Fire Department told ABC15 in an email, "Our procedures dictate that we transport any customer to the hospital who requests transport via ambulance." But Sandberg says there is a 911 recording of him asking for the ambulance that never showed up. So what went wrong in Francesca's case and how do you prevent something like this from happening to you?

