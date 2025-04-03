Victim: Attack exposes security issues at Avondale mental health hospital

An Arizona man and his attorney claim that security lapses at a mental health hospital allowed him to be vulnerable to a brutal attack by another patient in an intake room.

Court records show the attack occurred inside the Copper Springs Behavioral Health Hospital in Avondale. ABC15 is not naming the victim at his request because he is the victim of the crime.

"I never thought any of this could ever happen," the victim told ABC15 on Wednesday.

According to court records, Roberto Cuauhtemoc Lopez walked into a room where the victim was, shut the door, repeatedly beat the man in the head with a clipboard and then sexually assaulted him.

"This guy could’ve taken that pen and stabbed me in the neck," the victim told ABC15. "I could’ve been dead."

According to court records, Lopez told police, "he felt like God wanted him to do it." He's now in jail facing five felony charges.

Shahin Damoui, an attorney representing the victim, said the facility is partly to blame for his client's injuries. Damoui said there were multiple security lapses.

"They clearly failed on so many levels," Damoui said. "Having voluntary patients with mandated patients, allowing them to be able to gain access to one another."

Damoui said there was also a security camera recording the assault in the room, but he said it took approximately 15 minutes for staff to notice something was wrong and intervene.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Copper Springs Arizona Market CEO Jessica Black sent ABC15 a statement saying:

Copper Springs is committed to protecting the health, safety, and dignity of all of those who enter our doors, and we are horrified and deeply saddened by this attack on our patient. We have worked closely with the local authorities investigating this incident and will continue to cooperate with them as they need us.

"I think the facility should be held fully accountable," the victim told ABC15. "I think the people who were responsible should be let go and be fired."

After the attack, the victim said he was taken by paramedics to a West Valley emergency room. In the past few weeks, he had the courage to seek mental health treatment from a different provider.

"I’ve told my counselor that I found the key, and I’m opening up a box," the victim said. "I’m not done yet, but I’m getting some answers solved."

While he had a horrible experience, the victim said he still wanted to encourage other people in crisis to seek mental health care.

Copper Springs has two behavioral health facilities in the Valley. They are licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services.