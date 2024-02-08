Two teens indicted in connection to November 2022 assault near Higley and Riggs roads

GILBERT — Two teens have been indicted in connection to an assault near Higley and Riggs roads that happened in November 2022.

18-year-old William Hines faces one count of aggravated assault. 17-year-old Tyler Freeman, who is being charged as an adult, faces one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument.

The assault took place on November 22, 2022, outside of a residence near Higley and Riggs roads, but was not reported to police until January 4, 2024.

Two more arrests were made in connection to the assault, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not indicted the other individuals.

Freeman and Hines are both allegedly involved in multiple teen violence cases.