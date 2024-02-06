Three teens indicted on charges after December 2022 assault at Gilbert parking garage

GILBERT, AZ — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced three indictments concerning East Valley teen violence investigations.

Gage Garrison, Kyler Renner, and Jack Jay Woods are accused of "criminal activity at a parking garage near Gilbert and Elliot roads on Dec. 3, 2022."

The charges announced Tuesday are:



Gage Garrison was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a class six felony.

Kyler Matthew Renner was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a class six felony.

Jack Jay Woods was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a class three felony; and one count of aggravated assault, a class six felony.

Last month, both 19-year-old Gage Garrison and 18-year-old Kyler Renner were arrested and officially charged with aggravated assault following an assault that happened in December 2022. That assault was caught on cell phone video.

A third teen, 17-year-old Jack Woods, was also arrested and charged as an adult last week for his alleged role in the same assault. The use of brass knuckles was marked on Woods' court documents and brought up during his initial appearance in court.

