Teen girl arrested, accused of assault, robbery in new Gilbert teen violence case

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department officials have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old girl in connection to teen violence investigations.

Police say the latest teen suspect was arrested Tuesday for a previously unreported assault and robbery case that took place in September of 2023.

Gilbert PD says the incident happened near Williams Field Road and Market Street, between a Walmart and In-N-Out restaurant.

No other details of the assault, victim, or other possible suspects have been provided.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated robbery, assault, and disorderly conduct, according to Gilbert PD. The case has been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.