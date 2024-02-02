Gilbert PD looking for help identifying possible 2022 assault suspect

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department is asking for help identifying a possible suspect in an aggravated assault case involving teenagers.

Police officials provided two photos with the hopes someone can help identify the individual.

The alleged assault took place in December of 2022 at a parking garage located at 72 West Vaughn Avenue, near Gilbert and Elliot roads.

If you can help identify the person call Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 and reference case number 22-14033.

