Gilbert PD looking for help identifying possible 2022 assault suspect

Several arrests have been made in Gilbert teen violence cases. The Gilbert Police Chief held a press conference Thursday discussing the latest developments.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 02, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department is asking for help identifying a possible suspect in an aggravated assault case involving teenagers.

Police officials provided two photos with the hopes someone can help identify the individual.

The alleged assault took place in December of 2022 at a parking garage located at 72 West Vaughn Avenue, near Gilbert and Elliot roads.

If you can help identify the person call Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 and reference case number 22-14033.


ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.

