Surprise police chief announces retirement as First Amendment lawsuit continues

SURPRISE, AZ — The City of Surprise has announced the upcoming retirement of police Chief Benny Pina and will begin the search for its next law enforcement leader.

Pina took the job in 2021 and will leave in May.

His retirement comes months after the controversial and unconstitutional arrest of a woman at a city council meeting.

RELATED: Woman arrested for speaking at a city council meeting; ABC15 exposes new details in ‘outrageous’ case

In an emailed statement, a city spokesperson did not answer a question about whether Pina’s retirement was related to the case.

“Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña has formally submitted notice of his intention to retire May 2,” according to the statement. “After nearly four years of service to Surprise and nearly 36 years of service in Arizona law enforcement, the City wishes him well in his retirement.”

On August 20, 2024, Surprise’s former mayor ordered Pina to have a woman arrested as she criticized a city official during public comment at a city council meeting.

The court dropped all charges against the woman, Rebekah Massie, and called her case “objectively outrageous.”

She’s now suing the city.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.