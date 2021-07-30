Sex assault claims against Phoenix ex-officer lead to another lawsuit

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix faces a second lawsuit alleging the police department allowed a sexual predator to continue working as a cop.

The ABC15 Investigators have been tracking the developments in the case against former officer Sean Pena.

RELATED: Charges filed against two Valley police officers by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office

Last summer, he was criminally charged with sexual assault and fired from the Phoenix Police Department. Three women have come forward as victims.

In the new federal lawsuit, the third alleged victim, a south Phoenix woman, claims she was forced to perform a sex act on Pena while he was on duty in August 2019.

The lawsuit also blames the city and the police chief for allowing Pena to patrol alone after the first victim reported him in 2018.

Phoenix already settled one lawsuit involving Pena, paying the second alleged victim, Krystofer Lee, $425,000 last month.

Pena is awaiting trial on seven felony charges.