Settlement reached in unlicensed Arizona midwife lawsuit

A former midwife has reached a court settlement with the Arizona Attorney General's Office after state regulators said she surrendered her license but kept providing services to pregnant moms.

Sarah Kankiewicz relinquished her license in June. She had faced possible license revocation after multiple complaints about lapses in care. In one case, the mom and baby died after attempting a home birth with Kankiewicz in rural Graham County.

The state of Arizona filed a lawsuit last month, accusing Kankiewicz of continuing to solicit clients and even doing lab work.

On Thursday, ABC15 confirmed both sides have come to a new agreement. According to court documents, Kankiewicz will be permanently restrained from delivering a baby or providing health care to pregnant women and newborns.

To ensure Kankiewicz doesn't provide midwife services again, the Arizona Department of Health Services can also subpoena her to provide requested documents and evidence.

A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement and to decide if it will be in effect for 15 years or permanently. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.