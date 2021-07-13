Protesters charged as gang members file lawsuit against Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel

PHOENIX — A group of protesters in Arizona who were arrested during multiple demonstrations in Phoenix have filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel alleging that they were wrongfully arrested and fraudulently indicted by prosecutors.

The protesters in Keisha Acton v. Allister Adel collectively allege that they were wrongfully arrested at four different demonstrations in 2020 and later fraudulently

charged with various crimes.

As part of the “Politically Charged” investigation, ABC15 has spent months investigating protest cases brought by Phoenix police and county prosecutors. The series exposed how police and prosecutors worked together to grossly exaggerate evidence and present clearly false testimony to grand juries to indict protesters.

ABC15 also uncovered that the members of the Phoenix police protest response team owned, shared, and sold challenge coins to celebrate violence against protesters. The coin’s language is tied to hate speech.

A notice of claim was filed by the protesters in March warned the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The settlement amount listed in the claim to avoid a lawsuit: $119 million.

As a result of ABC15’s reports, the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office have each ordered separate outside investigations.

The City of Phoenix has launched three outside investigations into the issues raised in ABC15's reporting. MCAO also launched an investigation. There is no estimate for completion for any of the probes.

Sgt. Doug McBride, a key sergeant involved in the protest cases, is now on Brady list. Initial prosecutor April Sponsel is now on leave.

A spokeswoman for Adel told ABC15 they have not yet been served with a lawsuit and, and they can’t comment on pending litigation

