Phoenix's proposed police contract includes pay raise, discipline reforms

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has reached a tentative contract deal with the city's largest police union including provisions for a pay raise and accountability reforms.

As protesters and community advocates still call for defunding the police, the draft of the two-year memorandum of understanding would give rank-and-file officers a five percent raise. City officials say that raise is the same across citywide for all employee bargaining groups.

The draft contract also includes eight reforms on how misconduct complaints and officer discipline are handled. These changes include:

The police chief can immediately fire officers who are arrested for committing a felony on duty.

Officers are no longer allowed to swap vacation days for suspension days when they have been disciplined.

Officers can't purge serious misconduct cases, including ones involving dishonesty or drug and alcohol use on the job, from their personnel files. Now supervisors will be able to consider the prior misconduct when determining progressive discipline or promotions for their entire career.

Outside investigators, like a citizen review board, can investigate officers.

The department will stop warning people filing misconduct complaints they could be criminally charged if the complaint is false.

"We made that clear at the beginning of the process that these are the things we are not going to walk away from the table without achieving," said Lori Bays, Phoenix's Chief Human Resources Officer.

One local Black Lives Matter leader called the changes "peanuts," adding most of the police department's internal affairs process and protections that shield officers from accountability remain in place.

"We need to change the entire process if we're going to have any chance at trusting policing in the city, which some people still have hope for," said Jamaar Williams from Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro.

On Wednesday, Phoenix City Council will vote on whether to finalize the memorandum of understanding with the union including the accountability reforms.