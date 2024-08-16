Phoenix Police commander files gender discrimination lawsuit

PHOENIX, AZ — A Phoenix police commander has filed a lawsuit alleging top police leaders condoned discrimination and retaliation.

Commander Amy Breitzman filed the federal lawsuit last Friday after she made prior complaints made to the city’s Equal Opportunity Department and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Breitzman, who has worked at the Phoenix Police Department for nearly 30 years, is alleging sex-based discrimination, a hostile work environment, and retaliation.

According to the lawsuit, Breitzman had made complaints against Assistant Chief Nick DiPonzio “alleging that he treated women differently.”

Her legal claim said DiPonzio tried to deprive her of her last promotion saying she was “not fit,” even though she had done better than any other applicant.

According to the court filing, when Breitzman asked another assistant chief to do something about DiPonzio’s behavior, his “inaction perpetuated the gender discrimination and retaliation.”

Breitzman also claims she was later “removed from her position in the chief’s office” and was “bypassed and undermined… in front of her direct reports and peers.”

ABC15 first aired a story about Breitzman’s discrimination complaints in April. At that time, her lawyer questioned why draft City Equal Opportunity Department investigative reports, including on that sustained part of her complaint, were never finalized.

At that time, a city spokesperson told ABC15 that the Phoenix Police Department is “committed to maintaining a respectful and inclusive workplace for all our employees.”

The city also said a third-party investigator had been brought in to finish the Breitzman complaint case, but four months later, the commander’s lawyer said she had not been contacted nor received a final report.

