Phoenix PD releases body camera of reporter's detainment

The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage from a viral incident involving an officer detaining a Wall Street Journal reporter.

The video documents the full events that led to Officer Caleb Zimmerman handcuffing journalist Dion Rabouin outside a Chase Bank in north Phoenix on November 23, 2022.

The body camera footage can be viewed below.

Last week, ABC15 obtained and broadcast cell phone video taken by a witness who partially recorded the incident.

Since, Rabouin’s detainment has drawn international attention and condemnation from First Amendment and journalism organizations.

The timing of Phoenix the body camera footage comes on the Friday evening before the extended holiday weekend to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Rabouin, who is Black, said Chase Bank executives directly apologized to him and said branch workers never should have called police. A Chase spokesperson did not dispute that the bank apologized and declined to comment further.

Mayor Kate Gallego also issued a personal apology to the reporter.

In recent statements, Phoenix police said the matter is currently under internal investigation. Although, Rabouin and the witness were separately told their complaints about what happened were closed last month.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, which represents most rank-and-file officers, criticized ABC15’s reporting in a lengthy statement earlier this week.

The union called the station’s report “another hit piece,” and it believes the officer acted professionally.

