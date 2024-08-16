Phoenix PD launches website detailing many incidents included in scathing DOJ report

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has launched a website in response to the 126-page report from the Department of Justice into the department.

After a three-year investigation, the justice department released its scathing assessment of the Phoenix Police Department in June. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the findings were “historic” and “severe” and prove the department has a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing and is incapable of policing itself.

The website includes information about many of the incidents involving the department that were mentioned in the DOJ report. It includes the result of any administrative review of each incident, body camera video when available, and other various details. It also includes information on what they call its "road to reform" and what the department is doing to reduce the number of use of force incidents in the future.

See the Phoenix Police Department's full website and response here.

Read the full DOJ report here. You can also read the full report below. To read the report in Spanish, click here.

The ABC15 Investigators have been going page by page through the DOJ report breaking down each incident. See ABC15's full investigation here.

This is a developing story. The ABC15 Investigators will review the Phoenix Police Department's new website and will have a full report tonight on ABC15 News.