Phoenix Office of Accountability and Transparency director had 'successful' reviews until January

ABC15 obtained personnel records for Roger Smith who resigned this week
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 14:19:48-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix's outgoing police accountability director went from a successful performance review to an improvement plan in a matter of months.

For two years, Roger Smith served as director of the Office of Accountability and Transparency. He has announced his resignation effective February 9.

Last month, a deputy Phoenix city manager put Smith on a performance improvement plan that included frequent check-ins and lists of actions. Desired results included "know what battles are worth fighting for," "ensure productive resolution of conflict," and "work more effectively with colleagues."

ABC15 obtained two other performance reviews for Smith covering the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years. In the more recent review, Smith received ratings of successful, outstanding, or exceptional in all categories, including those assessing his approachability, communication, and strategic agility.

The performance improvement plan did not state any specific examples of Smith's actions that failed to meet city standards.

In a letter to the city manager, Smith said he was resigning because recent events led him to believe the OAT did not have the independence needed to provide civilian oversight of the Phoenix Police Department.

