Phoenix City Manager apologizes to family, says damage claim will be a 'priority'

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Manager apologized and said he will make a family's claim with the Risk Management fund 'a priority,' after an ABC15 investigation.

The story focused on Brian and Justina Williamson, whose north Phoenix home was destroyed when police got into an hours-long shootout with a barricaded suspect.

Nearly a year later, the family said they are still trying to get financial help and reimbursement from the city.

"We just want help putting our life back together," said Justina Williamson.

On May 24, 2022 Brian and Justina's home was riddled with bullets, pumped with tear gas and other chemicals, and ransacked by suspect Jose Chacon and crime scene investigators.

"If someone said, 'Hey, what’s the last year been like for you guys?'" we asked.

"Absolute hell," replied Justina.

The parents have been trying for six months to get the city's Risk Management Fund to help cover out-of-pocket costs for medical bills, lost income, as well as emotional damages.

"I feel as though it's easier for them to avoid it and deny it rather than acknowledge it and take ownership or have some accountability," said Justina.

The city initially declined to comment on our investigation. But on Wednesday we were outside of the city council meeting to catch up with leaders.

"What I would say to the Williamsons [is] I’m very sorry for what they went through. I sympathize as a homeowner, a father, and as a husband. I would hate to go on vacation and come back to this," said Jeff Barton, the City Manager.

Mr. Barton said he watched the ABC15 story and talked to his team.

"I’ve instructed my staff to make this a priority, to treat the Williamsons fair. But also, I got to make sure I treat my taxpayers fair at the same time," said Barton.

Mr. Barton said "negotiations" with the Williamsons broke down over the differences in how the sides assessed the damage and the city's responsibility.

"There’s a massive chasm between $2.9 million in $25,000," said Mr. Barton, referencing what the Williamsons are asking for, and what the city offered. "And going to the media, rather than sitting down with the parties involved in negotiating."

Brian and Justina said they never even started negotiations. They told ABC15, they called our investigators when they saw the city's offer of $25,000, because they thought it was clear the city was serious about making them 'whole.'

"It was pretty insulting, considering the magnitude of damage that is involved and the sheer amount of money that we've had to pay out of pocket," said Justina. "And to know what some of our neighbor's compensation was for the damage that they experienced, which was still impactful, but not anything close to what we got. It didn't seem like they took us seriously at all. It seemed a lot like they're just trying to run us out of time."

The Williamsons are quick to point out that all of their neighbors have already been reimbursed by the city for more minor damage.

They also say they need to reach a settlement with the city by May 24 or get an extension of the statute of limitations. If they do not, they say they will have to sue in order to ensure some recoupment of costs.

In addition to the City Manager, some council members expressed sympathy for what the family has gone through.

On Wednesday, a supervisor with the Phoenix Police Department also showed up at the family's doorstep to apologize.

"It was a very stressful day for all of us, and I am sorry you are still dealing with it," the uniformed officer said through the doorbell camera.

The Williamsons though, say city attorneys are now talking to their attorney about a settlement conference or mediation.

They say it's a relief to finally feel seen.