Family: Phoenix PD 'destroyed' home in shootout, city not helping with reimbursement

PHOENIX — An innocent Valley family had their home destroyed when Phoenix police got into an hours-long shootout with a barricaded suspect.

Nearly a year later, the family tells ABC15 they are still trying to get financial help and reimbursement from the City of Phoenix Risk Management fund.

The couple says the months-long silence from the city, then ‘insulting’ offer to settle, has “felt like the biggest sucker punch in the world.”

“Obliterated, annihilated and completely destroyed”

Phoenix PD

Brian and Justina Williamson were not home on May 24, 2022, during the time of the incident. The parents were on an out-of-state summer vacation with their teenage daughter.

Near their house though, there was police activity after 911 calls started coming in about a man trying to carjack drivers near 32nd Street and Union Hills.

The suspect, later identified as Jose Chacon, ran from officers and started going from house to house, jumping walls, and looking for an escape.

Unfortunately for the Williamsons, the convicted felon realized he was surrounded by officers while in their backyard. So Chacon grabbed a river rock and smashed their back patio glass.

Once inside, detectives say Chacon found some of the family’s guns and began firing at the officers who were searching the area.

Officers quickly returned fire and not long after, a neighbor called Brian Williamson on the phone.

“He's like, they're shooting at your, at your f***ing house. And I hear in the background, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Brian, imitating the barrage of gunfire.

“They estimated approximately 500 rounds were exchanged,” said Justina.

“One neighbor said he watched officers empty their magazines,” added Brian.

Changing Tactics

Phoenix officers did more than just fire bullets.

“At some point, it became more of an explosive and chemical battle,” said Justina.

From a variety of angles, tactical officers pumped tear gas and other “chemical irritants” into the house. They also used a robot to blow up the garage.

“They put a charge on it and exploded the door,” said Brian.

SWAT vehicles also smashed out two sections of their backyard wall.

Phoenix PD

After all the bullets and destruction, the gas and escalating loudspeaker threats finally led Chacon to crawl out from the roof.

“The house wasn't even approachable, much less livable,” said Justina.

The family said when they finally arrived back at their house the next day, after driving through the night, officers shared a realistic outlook of their home.

“They were like, ‘We just want you to be prepared – your home is obliterated, annihilated and completely destroyed. Nothing in your home is salvageable,” the Williamsons recounted.

“There was no regard…”

While the destruction of their home was disastrous, Brian and Justina say the subsequent police investigation made it worse.

“They ransacked this place. There was not one thing where it should have been,” said Justina. “Overturned cabinets and drawers, contents emptied, things everywhere… They said they were looking for things he may have left behind.”

The Williamsons also allege in their claim with the city that crime scene investigators tracked white paint and glue across their indoor floors and outdoor turf.

“There wouldn't have been nearly as much damage,” said Brian. “But the entire floor had to be replaced.”

Phoenix PD

Out of pocket

Brian and Justina did have homeowners and car insurance.

“It wasn't even close to covering the destruction that was caused,” said Justina. “But we felt like a little bit of a safety net was going to come into play.”

The Williamsons said Phoenix police officers told them as much.

“They said, ‘Don't worry, we have a department for this - City of Phoenix risk management,” said Justina.

So, within the mandated six-month time frame, the Williamsons filed three claims with the city, outlining all the unreimbursed costs.

They broke down the damage to their home, vehicles, guns, property, and more:



They told the city about the costs associated with storing things.

The months of chemical remediation.

The added commute times and living in a different home.

The loss of home value, due to the ‘required disclosures about the property destruction and chemical pollution.’

The impact to Brian’s small business and the loss of Justina’s income.

“It became my full-time job, trying to put our life back together,” said Justina.

They are also asking the city to compensate them for emotional damages and physical injuries, which led to medical bills.

“I’ve got chemical burns in my lungs from that first time walking through the house with officers,” said Brian, who explained he takes medication now to keep coughing attacks at bay.

The family filed three separate claims with the city. In all, Brian, Justina, and their teenage daughter are asking for roughly $2.9 million.

Phoenix PD

In the claims, they state they “will assign to the City of Phoenix any and all pending and unpaid insurance claims… and insurance funds” currently being held by their insurance company and mortgage lender.

“We just want to be made whole. We are not going to get rich off this deal,” said Justina.

“Biggest sucker punch in the world”

The Williamsons also feel let down by their local government officials, because they learned their three neighbors, with more minor barricade-related damage, have already been reimbursed by the city.

Brian and Justina say in their case, the city was unresponsive for four months before offering them $25,000, which is the maximum amount the city can payout for a risk management claim without getting city council approval.

It's worth noting, the city did not offer $75,000 for all three claims, which is something they could have done, according to the Williamsons’ attorney.

“It was pretty insulting, considering the magnitude of damage that is involved,” said Justina.

“Felt like the biggest sucker punch in the world,” said Brian.

“It would’ve been easier for us if the house had just burned down,” said Justina.

The couple says this ‘nightmare’ ordeal has eroded their trust in city government, and they want Phoenix leaders to hear their story and step up to help.

“Do you think if city leaders came out here - saw every bullet hole, smelled the fumes, lived in your shoes that you’d be paid by now?” ABC15 asked.

“Immediately,” said Justina. “I guarantee you no city official would live like this.”

City’s Response

A spokesperson for City Manager Jeff Barton declined our interview request and said the city does not comment on pending legal claims.

The family said after ABC15 started asking questions and pressing the city for an explanation, their attorney got a call about ‘mediation.’

As for the suspect that started it all, Jose Chacon, he was convicted of multiple felonies and sentenced in March 2023 to 17 years in prison.

