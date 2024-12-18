Phoenix city employee group accused of mismanagement

PHOENIX — A Phoenix city employee social organization is facing scrutiny over allegations of manipulating votes and mismanaging member dues.

The City of Phoenix Municipal Employees Association promotes itself as a nonprofit social organization to foster a "spirit of loyalty and service" among its members. Approximately 3,500 Phoenix city workers and retirees pay dues to the group that was founded in 1957.

COPMEA arranges group vacations, social events for families, sports outings, local business discounts, and a shop with city logo merchandise.

Christine Adrian, who's been a COPMEA member for approximately 25 years, said the group is a great way to network with co-workers.

"When you go there and then you see them in the office, you say, 'Oh yeah, I remember you from COPMEA. How are you doing?'" Adrian said.

In late October, Adrian posted on Facebook that she was attending a Halloween event when she was provided a ballot to vote for in the group's vice president election. She said the incumbent's name had already been selected on the ballot.

"I was just concerned," said Adrian.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

When she approached COPMEA's president at the event, Adrian said "You don’t just pass out tainted ballots like this one?" Adrian described the president as "very apologetic."

But the issue snowballed, and within days, COPMEA sent a letter to members saying both the president and vice president had decided to step down and resign from their positions.

Since then, Adrian and others have raised additional concerns about the integrity of COPMEA's leaders. ABC15 has obtained documents that question whether some board members received free out-of-state trips or dinners paid for by "credits" or member dues.

Other board members have been accused of bringing extra guests to member events without paying the higher "non-member" price.

"Not only am I being taken advantage of, [but] so are so many COPMEA members," Adrian said. Two other COPMEA board members told ABC15 they share members' concerns about some leaders receiving free trips and discounted tickets.

While COPMEA is a nonprofit organization, the office of the group is inside a city building. The leaders are city employees or retirees, and the members pay their dues directly out of their paychecks.

"After hearing about COPMEA members' concerns, Phoenix City councilman Carlos Galindo-Elvira posted on X saying, "An audit & @PhoenixPolice investigation will provide needed info on whether there’s culpability."

I remain concerned about allegations of potential misconduct by COPMEA leadership (@CityofPhoenixAZ ERG) & retaliation on complainants. An audit & @PhoenixPolice investigation will provide needed info on whether there’s culpability. Safe space warranted for concerned members. — Carlos Galindo-Elvira (@arizonascge) December 9, 2024

ABC15 confirmed that Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton has been notified about the allegations against COPMEA leaders and has shared information with the Phoenix Police Department.

It's unclear whether the city will take additional action.

ABC15 tried to reach COPMEA's former president Lina Cruz and former vice president Connie Cordova by phone and email Tuesday. Neither responded to messages requesting comment.

In an election Tuesday, COPMEA members cast ballots for both president and vice president of the organization. Cruz and Cordova were on the ballot in an effort to win back their positions.

Both women faced challengers for the seats. Voting was scheduled to end at 6 p.m.

Adrian is hoping for a change of leadership saying COPMEA leaders should be good stewards of members' money and be transparent about their actions. "We all promote the city," Adrian said. "We all should be able to come in and see what’s going on."