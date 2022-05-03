Know your rights before your car gets towed

PHOENIX — Three Phoenix neighbors woke up one March morning to find their cars had been improperly towed overnight.

The car owners, who live near 40th Street and Camelback Road, asked the ABC15 Investigators to find out what went wrong.

Know Your Rights

According to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker, 32 reports have been filed against towing companies in Arizona in the last six months. The BBB says there has been no pattern as to the nature of these consumer reports.

Arizona has some statewide consumer protections. This includes allowing people to pay their towing and storage fees by credit card, instead of cash only. Drivers can also retrieve personal belongings from their vehicles in the storage lot free of charge. The towing company must provide an itemized bill.

Per Arizona Administrative Code, tow trucks also must be registered with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which inspects safety equipment, checks insurance, and issues orange permit stickers. Consumers can make complaints about unscrupulous tow operators to DPS.

Cities Set Maximum Fees

Other towing rules and fees can vary by city. The ABC15 investigators looked up rules for Phoenix , Scottsdale , Glendale , Tempe, and Mesa .

All five cities require tow truck drivers to immediately report all private property tows to the police including details about the car and the reason for the tow. All five also require easy-to-see signs describing the parking area’s restrictions and contact information for the towing company.

Maximum fees for towing and some other rules vary by city.

Tempe’s maximum towing fee is $120 for vehicles with a gross weight under 10,000 pounds. Towing lots can charge a $15-per-day storage fee and $20 to release a vehicle outside normal business hours.

In Phoenix, the total charge to tow a vehicle shall not exceed $105, but a tow company can’t charge more than $20 to unload a vehicle if it hasn’t left the original tow location. Daily storage fees can’t exceed $12. Phoenix codes also say that towing companies can’t hold your car until you make full payment and must be willing to bill you later.

In Scottsdale, tow trucks must take your vehicle directly to the company’s storage lot, and they can’t stage your vehicle in another location. The maximum towing fee is $125.00, including the first 72 hours of storage. Towing companies can charge up to $40 extra to release your vehicle from the lot between midnight and 6 a.m.