Governor takes action after deaf man’s violent arrest, other leaders speak out

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs said she’s deeply concerned about the violent arrest of a deaf man with cerebral palsy and has directed Arizona’s police board to inform every law enforcement department in the state about specialized training.

The move comes after ABC15 exposed body camera footage showing Phoenix officers repeatedly punch and taser Tyron McAlpin.

“Governor Hobbs is committed to protecting all Arizonans and is deeply concerned about the images from Mr. Tyron McAlpin’s arrest,” according to a statement from the Governor’s Office. “While we await the investigations’ results, the Governor’s Office has directed AZPOST to issue reminders to all law enforcement agencies about the training created in partnership with the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. This crucial training is designed to ensure law enforcement can engage effectively with individuals with disabilities. She urges all public safety personnel to participate in this training, even if it’s not mandatory to prevent similar incidents.”

After ABC15 broke the story last week, the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing said that they developed specialized training for police several years ago but it wasn’t being utilized.

The two officers who arrested McAplin testified at a preliminary hearing that they had little or no training on how to deal with people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The officers’ admissions were troubling to state disability rights advocates and Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark.

“Disability awareness and accessibility is one of my highest priorities; I am saddened that Mr. McAlpin’s disabilities were not accommodated for nor taken into consideration, especially since Phoenix City Council was assured by the Phoenix Police Department that police officers receive training on the appropriate ways to interact specifically with individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing,” Stark said.

The Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board said they’ve acted on the Governor’s request.

“In 2021 we worked closely with the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ACDHH) to create a 1.5 hour video training program. The program was, and still is, accessible to law enforcement training coordinators at every agency in Arizona that employs peace officers. AZPOST is incredibly proud of our collaboration with ACDHH to produce outstanding training. AZPOST has reached out to all training coordinators and reminded them of the availability of this important training,” said Matt Giordano, AZPOST’s executive director.

