Goodyear care facility fined over violations related to sex abuse allegations

GOODYEAR, AZ — A care facility in Goodyear has agreed to pay a total of $2,000 in fines related to the alleged sexual abuse of a patient by a staffer.

According to documents, Palm Valley Post Acute agreed to pay the Arizona Department of Health Services $500 for four separate violations.

AZDHS issued multiple citations to the long-term care facility on November 17, 2023, saying it failed to ensure one resident was free from sexual abuse from staff, failed to immediately report allegations of sexual abuse to the state, failed to thoroughly investigate the allegations and failed to implement policies protecting a resident.

According to a report, inspectors say the staffer was not suspended until November 13, weeks after the allegations were initially made. One facility official admitted to state inspectors that the facility “could have done a better job and could have dug deeper on the incident,” according to the report.

ADHS required Palm Valley to make several changes, including staff training.

ABC15 reported last week that an employee voluntarily surrendered his certification following allegations of impregnating a patient at a long-term healthcare facility, according to state records.

The Goodyear Police Department tells ABC15 it is investigating the allegations. No other details have been provided.

