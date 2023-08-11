Former Mesa officer faces charges of evidence tampering, fentanyl possession

MESA — What started as a medical emergency when a Mesa officer was found unresponsive in his running patrol car, has turned into a criminal case.

Former Mesa officer Christopher Jenkins is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He made his first court appearance last week. Mesa police say the patrol officer tampered with evidence and overdosed on drugs on the job last spring, but the officer tells ABC15 the department is trying to drag him through the mud.

According to police reports, a bystander called 911 to report Jenkins passed out in his vehicle on May 18. The vehicle was locked, running, and stopped in the middle of a street.

Arriving officers smashed the window, dragged out their coworker and started CPR. Jenkins regained consciousness after receiving multiple doses of Narcan.

"They saved his life that day," said Mesa Assistant Police Chief Ed Wessing. "There's no question."

Mesa conducted internal and criminal investigations. According to those records, officers initially feared Jenkins had been inadvertently exposed to opioids, but a hospital worker later reported Jenkins had fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in his system.

"We're just as surprised, as I'm sure everyone, was when we actually found the truth about what it occurred that day," Wessing said.

The assistant chief explained the police department randomly drug tests officers, and supervisors are trained to find signs of drug use with employees. Wessing said there had been no prior reports that Jenkins could be using drugs.

Mesa police reports said Jenkins' own body cam, on May 18, has video showing him finding a fanny pack with two baggies. One bag had blue pills. The other bag had a "white substance."

Video of Jenkins shows him stopping at a precinct to impound evidence, but Mesa investigators said neither the property room nor Jenkins' written list included that baggie with the white substance. Investigators said they later found "a quarter gallon bag" "between the front seats" of Jenkins' patrol vehicle, and tests showed it contained fentanyl. Investigators said they also found a glass pipe in the rear of the patrol car.

"It was a difficult moment for us, but at the same time, it's absolutely unacceptable and won't be tolerated at Mesa PD," Wessing said.

Jenkins was charged with two felonies for drug possession and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with two DUI misdemeanors.

In a phone call with ABC15, Jenkins denied the allegations. He said he was "no druggie" and did not use fentanyl or cocaine. He said this is a case of accidental ingestion, and he said there is no probable cause for him to be criminally charged.

When asked about the bag of drugs in the vehicle instead of the police property room, Jenkins said, "I have no idea how it got there." He added that Mesa police are "slandering my name."

Jenkins resigned from the police department before the internal investigation was completed, and he relinquished his Arizona peace officer certification.

Jenkins entered a not guilty plea last week. His case is currently in Early Disposition Court, which handles first- and second-time drug offenses. According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office website, "Many [EDC] defendants are ordered to participate in substance abuse treatment programs in lieu of prosecution."

His next court date is August 15.