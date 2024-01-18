WATCH: Gilbert PD chief expected to speak ahead of first subcommittee meeting on teen violence

GILBERT, AZ — Multiple arrests have been made in cases involving violent attacks on teenagers in the Southeast Valley in recent months and several other violent crimes involving teenage victims continue to be under investigation.

However, many members of the community question the timeline of reports of teen violence and the time it took Gilbert police to make arrests.

Scroll through the interactive timeline below to see all of the known events surrounding the recent violence in the East Valley. Having trouble viewing, click here.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg is set to hold a briefing Thursday addressing some of these crimes ahead of the first meeting of the newly formed Gilbert Town Council subcommittee on teen violence.

ABC15 will stream both events in the player below. Chief Soelberg is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. and the subcommittee on teen violence meeting is expected to begin at 3 p.m.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

