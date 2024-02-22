City of Phoenix releases first two 'police monitoring reports' from office of accountability

PHOENIX — ABC15 Investigators have just received the first two police monitoring reports created by the City of Phoenix's Office of Accountability and Transparency.

The Office of Accountability and Transparency was created by the city to independently look at police use of force and misconduct allegations.

Both reports are extremely critical of the Phoenix Police Department's handling of two internal affairs investigations.

One report involved officers handcuffing a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained for "trespassing" after he was interviewing people outside a bank.

The other case involved officers beating a homeless man outside a Circle K in December of 2022.

DIRECTOR RESIGNED IN FEBRUARY

The Office of Accountability and Transparency director resigned on February 9. Last month, a deputy Phoenix city manager put Roger Smith on a performance improvement plan that included frequent check-ins and lists of actions.

Desired results included "know what battles are worth fighting for," "ensure productive resolution of conflict," and "work more effectively with colleagues."

In a letter to the city manager, Smith said he was resigning because recent events led him to believe the OAT did not have the independence needed to provide civilian oversight of the Phoenix Police Department.

