Chaplain: AZ prison 'failed' in its duty prior to his stabbing

"Are you serious? You're attacking the chaplain?"

That’s the first thought Arizona prison Chaplain James Allen Miser remembers when he was stabbed in a Florence prison yard last March.

The 66-year-old clergyman said he never saw his inmate attacker coming, and such violence against a religious worker in prison is "unheard of."

Miser worked more than two decades caring for the spiritual needs of people at the lowest points in their lives, but says he was unable to provide the right care to inmates like the one who's accused of beating and stabbing him.

"All we could do is pray for them, but they needed more than prayer," Miser explained.

ABC15 obtained writings, old court records, and a recording of the inmate in this case, showing how the prison ignored warning signs.

"One of our themes is to have a safe and secure prison, and when we fail at that, then we fail in our job," Miser said. "It feels like to me they've just tried to hide what happened."

