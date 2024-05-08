Before you book: how to check tour bus safety ratings

ABC15’s Investigation into a deadly tour bus crash at the Grand Canyon last summer has raised questions about the safety of tour buses, including how to check the safety of your bus company.

Before booking a bus trip, you should check the federal database for violations and the bus company’s safety rating. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration tracks safety ratings for every charter bus service in the country.

“When people and families book excursions you hope and pray that the people making sure that things are safe do their jobs,” said Angela Tirschman, one the passengers on the deadly tour bus crash. “They didn't hold up their end of the bargain.”

The Grand Canyon tour bus driver admitted to nodding off before the collision, and investigators found the bus should have been out of service prior to the crash due to a tire “that was not within regulation,” according to a newly released law enforcement report into the August 1, 2023, rollover crash.

20-year-old Landri Burgart was killed in the crash, and eight other people were seriously injured including Angela’s son Kyan.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety final crash report also found the tour bus driver, “should not have been driving due to being over hours.”

Federal safety records also showed the tour bus company involved in the deadly crash, American Transportation Systems, based in Long Beach, California, had enough safety violations to exceed federal safety thresholds subjecting the company to possible prioritized intervention action and roadside inspection.

“It makes me question signing up to do things like that again, which is really sad,” Angela said.

Experts also recommend asking lots of questions before buying a ticket on a tour bus and start by asking the name of the company operating the tour bus. Then ask for their DOT number. You can use that information to search the federal website and find the company’s safety information, including a breakdown of violations and ratings by category.

There are other things riders can look for before boarding a bus. Look at the tires for any obvious signs of wear or concern. Also, check exit doors to make sure they open and don’t be afraid to ask how many hours the driver has been behind the wheel or to see their commercial driver’s license.

American Transportation Systems previously declined ABC15’s request for an on-camera interview and did not provide comment about the final crash report.

An attorney representing the company said the matter is in litigation and, “we respect those that were injured and the family and friends that have been affected.”