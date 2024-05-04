Battle for benefits: Air Force Inspector General will probe AZ vet's reprisal complaint

The U.S. military's internal watchdog will look into allegations that an Arizona Air National Guard member was targeted for disciplinary action while he was applying for medical benefits and retirement related to a service-connected injury.

Retired Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jeremy Schuld received a letter Wednesday from the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General that his complaint of reprisal is being referred for further action.

The letter came one day after ABC15 aired a story about Schuld's two-year battle for benefits. Schuld's doctor found that his high-G flying caused his spinal disc degeneration while he worked as an Air Force flight instructor for five years. He trained other pilots on aerial maneuvers in T-6 Texans.

"We were teaching dogfighting skills," Schuld told ABC15.

​After multiple spine surgeries, Schuld applied for medical retirement in 2021. At that time, the 40-year-old lieutenant colonel was stationed at Arizona National Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing in Phoenix.

Related: Battle for Benefits: Arizona National Guard pilot wins appeal of medical care denial

He also applied for Combat-Related Special Compensation, a position available for servicemembers injured in combat, training simulating war, or during hazardous service.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Schuld's attorney Aaron Drake said, for hazardous service "the No. 1 'for example' that the Department of Defense gives is aerial flight duty; there could be no simpler case here."

Schuld faced several denials to his special compensation application. As a result, his retirement was delayed.

Schuld also said he was targeted at the local level. Last summer, he received a letter of reprimand from a commander at the 161st Wing. The letter accused him of being AWOL, absent without leave, for multiple days.

​"It was days that I was sick, and it was other days that I was collecting medical records or going to medical appointments," Schuld said. "It was missing work because of the injuries."

Schuld wrote to his commander and admitted to a "lack of communication," but he wrote that he "did not lie or intend to mislead" his command.

The 161st command staff responded by issuing an Officer Grade Determination notification sending notice of his alleged "misconduct" to the Secretary of the Air Force for possible demotion in rank and pay.

"It was horrendous," Schuld said. "Up until the day I retired, I did not know when I was if I was going to retire as a lieutenant colonel."

Schuld kept his rank when he retired in December 2023. Afterward, he contacted the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Defense (DoD OIG) with allegations of harassment, discrimination, and abuse of power by his local commanders while he went through the Disability Evaluation System.

"I'm not letting it go," Schuld said. "It was so egregious that they need to be held accountable."

"My hope is that the questions can be asked at a much higher level, and answers can be demanded," Drake told ABC15 in March.

​On May 1, the DoD OIG sent a letter to Schuld saying his case is being referred to the Air Force's inspector general for further action. The letter said the DoD would monitor the progress and provide oversight of the Air Force's determination in his case.

Drake told ABC15 that he's encouraged that the DoD has taken Schuld's matter seriously, and "the DoD's insistence on maintaining approval authority over the Air Force's final determination gives us at least some hope for an impartial, objective process."

A spokeswoman for the Arizona National Guard told ABC15 Friday they have not received official notification of the OIG investigation, but they are prepared to fully cooperate.

​"The Arizona National Guard remains firmly committed to fostering a safe and positive workplace," the spokeswoman added in an email.

The state of Arizona also has an ongoing internal review based on Schuld's concerns.

Have a news tip? Email at melissa.blasius@abc15.com or call 602-803-2506. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @MelissaBlasius or Facebook.