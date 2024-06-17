Arizona midwife surrenders license after deaths

PHOENIX — An Arizona midwife has surrendered her state license after complications during a home birth led to the death of a mom and baby.

In a settlement agreement dated June 13, Sarah Kankiewicz​ ​agreed not to practice midwifery in the state for at least 15 years. Kankiewicz, a certified professional midwife, was initially licensed in 2020 by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state moved to revoke Kankiewicz's license after her client Jordan Terry died and Jordan's son Mack was stillborn in December. Jordan had planned to have a VBAC, vaginal birth after cesarian delivery, at home. After hours of labor, the mom lost consciousness. Jordan was taken to a Safford hospital but neither she nor her baby survived. Her cause of death was uterine rupture.

State regulators later found Kankiewicz should never have taken Jordan as a client because her prior c-section had complications. Regulators also found the midwife failed to properly monitor vital signs and dilation and waited too long to call EMS.

Jordan's husband, Terry Parker, told ABC15 he "feels better" knowing this midwife can no longer practice.

In his wife's memory, he's pushing for change to improve oversight of Arizona midwives.

