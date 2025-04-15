ABC15 Investigators nominated for prestigious George Foster Peabody Award

For its special series of reports on policing, the ABC15 Investigators have been nominated for the George Foster Peabody Award – one of the most distinguished achievements in broadcasting.

Jurors announced that 'Policing Phoenix' was unanimously selected as a finalist for the award.

The Peabody Awards honor excellence in broadcast and digital storytelling. Each year, jurors select 60 total nominees from various categories, including entertainment, podcasts, documentaries, and news.

The 30 winners will be announced in May.

In 'Policing Phoenix', the ABC15 Investigators broke down the U.S. Department of Justice’s “historic” report on the Phoenix Police Department. The unprecedented project took federal investigators’ 126 pages of written findings and turned them into a comprehensive volume of video reports.

The DOJ investigation was launched because of ABC15’s reporting, and much of the final report is based on the station’s work.

The project was reported and produced by a three-person team: Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing, Senior Investigator Melissa Blasius, and investigative producer Kelsie Blazier.

ABC15 has won the Peabody Award four previous times: 2007, 2012, 2020, and 2021.