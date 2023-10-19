In the name of baseball: St. Mary's Food Bank faces Philly food bank to help families

PHOENIX — With the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies squaring off with a trip to the World Series on the line, St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix and the Philabundance Food Bank in Philadelphia are facing off to see which city can raise the most money to feed families in need.

It's called the "Strike Out Hunger" challenge. The CEO of the losing food bank will have to wear a t-shirt and hat of the winning food bank and post the photos.

Jerry Brown at St. Mary's Food Bank says a little competitive fun can make a big difference. Right now, they are seeing twice as many families as before the pandemic.

"We need help right now. We have 1,500 families a day we're seeing at our two main locations," Brown said. "Inflation has really affected so many families when it comes to rent, food, gas. We're seeing so many first-timers right now. We do need the help right now and we're a little behind in our fundraising this year."

According to St. Mary's, every dollar donated allows them to provide enough food for five meals to Arizona families struggling with food insecurity.

As of Thursday morning, St. Mary's has raised more than $1,300, but they hope to raise $5,000.

If you would like to donate, click here.