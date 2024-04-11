How you can take a dozen American Sign Language classes for free

PHOENIX — Communication is key, especially during a crisis.

That’s a key reason a language learning company plans to offer free American Sign Language classes for our deaf and hard of hearing community.

So many times, in a moment of urgency, there’s an audible alarm which is unrecognizable for the deaf and some hard of hearing.

A company called Promova will offer free ASL classes for hearing people to know a few signs for the deaf, when a crisis happens.

Promova is a Ukrainian word for speech.

An apt name for a Ukrainian-based company looking to bridge language barriers internationally.

”Promova aims to make the world a more inclusive space,” said Alisa.

So as ASL Day approaches, those like Alisa are advocating for those who are deaf by sharing what it’s been like for them during the war in Ukraine.

”There’s this community of deaf people in Ukraine that is really suffering because they cannot hear air raids," she said. "They have no time to go to the shelters, or the explosion happens and someone is under the rubble. They have no connection with the person looking for them because the main cue for finding someone under rubble is giving them a sound."

In a moment of urgency or crisis like a fire or a shooting, there’s not always time to type out a message for someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

In fact, with over 11-million people in the U.S. who are deaf, only about 500,000 use ASL to communicate.

We’ve previous reported from the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, there’s over a million people who are deaf in our state, with only 20,000 who use ASL.

So starting on ASL Day this Monday, April 15, Promova will start offering a dozen free, mini ASL lessons online.

Animations start with teaching ASL greetings, ordering food and eventually covers communication in emergency situations.

”We think it’s really devastating to see the gap between hearing community and the deaf community and sometimes this gap can cost lives,” said Alisa.

ASL Day is celebrated as the day the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford, Connecticut first opened. That’s widely known as the first lasting deaf school.

Hearing communities are encouraged to celebrate by learning some basic signs to help bridge the gap between hearing and deaf communities.