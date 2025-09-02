How to be 'The Hottest Thing Made in Arizona'

It's the competition that's all about celebrating the hottest thing made in Arizona, and it has nothing to do with this summer heat.

Once again, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Manufacturers Council are throwing their "Hottest Thing Made in Arizona" competition, where you can nominate a product made right here in State 48.

Past honorees include Ping Golf's G430 driver, the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitor, Boeing's AH-64 Apache Helicopter, Valley Forge and Bolt's Wireless SPC4 Bolt, Lucid Motors and their Lucid Air Sedan, and PinDrop Travel Trailers.

Arizona Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Danny Seiden tells ABC15 it's all about celebrating the innovation, ingenuity, and manufacturing taking place in our state.

"We figured it would be a great way to draw attention to all the amazing things made here," explained Seiden. "And give people a sense of pride in what's produced in Arizona. We are not just a tourism economy, and not just a real estate economy; We are, in fact, making some of the most important products in the world."

To nominate a product, click here.

The deadline to nominate is September 24, with a winner being announced at the end of October.