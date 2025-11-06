How Free Arts is helping transform the lives of valley children

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is transforming her grief into helping others heal through art.

Next month will mark four years since Tiesha Harrison lost her sister, Delores Smith, to domestic violence.

Through her healing journey, Harrison says she connected with the nonprofit Free Arts, where she serves as a board member and art teacher.

"If I didn't have art, I don't know how I'd be able to function on a daily basis," she said. “Art has been a way to show the world how we feel and also how we can connect with one another.”

Free Arts works with children, often in foster care, who have experienced abuse, neglect, or homelessness.

Barry Halvorson, Marketing Director for Free Arts, says teachers like Harrison help those children create art in a safe and positive environment.

"Most of the children who end up in our programs have experienced significant trauma. Homelessness abuse neglect," Halvorson said. "Research shows art is the best way to heal from those things."

The nonprofit is holding an open house and free workshop on Friday, November 7. Tickets can be reserved here.