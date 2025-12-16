How areas of the Valley are impacted by Airbnb's anti-party technology

Airbnb has been using its “anti-party technology” to block certain bookings over popular holiday weekends, but how much has it really made a difference, especially right here in the Valley?

The system uses automation to detect potential party risks based on factors such as the length of a reservation and last-minute booking requests.

Last year, Airbnb deterred about 38,000 bookings in the United States and about 6,300 in Canada using the technology. Airbnb has used the system since 2020, and the company said party-related reports have declined since its implementation. In that time, Airbnb says Arizona has seen a 59% decrease in disruptive party reports, with around 560 people blocked from booking homes for parties on New Year's just last year in Arizona.

The technology considers hundreds of factors when evaluating a booking, but four factors in particular are key: how long someone plans to stay, how far the property is from their home, what type of listing they are booking, and how far out they are booking their stay.

With Christmas and New Year's holidays right around the corner, ABC15's Rachel Louise Just looked into how the anti-party tech works in big party cities like Scottsdale.

Higher-risk bookings may be blocked, and guests will have the option of reserving “alternative accommodations,” such as a private room where a host is present.

Airbnb requires all users to be at least 18 years old, and minors must be accompanied by a registered adult. Parents, grandparents and others should not book for anyone else, as third-party bookings are prohibited.

“If anyone breaks these rules, their account could be suspended or banned,” the company said in a statement. “This means we may cancel their upcoming trips, and they won’t be able to use the platform to make future bookings, potentially putting winter holiday or summer vacation plans at risk. Importantly, they could also be held financially responsible for any property damage that occurs during the stay. We urge users to be vigilant: Do not share access to your account, monitor for unexpected bookings or payments, and reach out to Airbnb’s customer support team in the event of any concerns.”