How 4th of July events will keep you cool during extreme heat

It’s going to be a scorching Fourth of July, but people in the Valley will still continue with their traditions this holiday.

Raph Moreno braved the heat to find some fireworks for his family at a stand near 32nd Street and Thomas Road Monday morning, getting ready to celebrate America’s Independence.

“We have a swimming pool in the back and always be careful and got some responsible adults in the back,” he said about keeping cool during the hot holiday weekend. “We like to see the kids happy. That’s what makes us happy.”

The Lakdawalla Family runs the stand Moreno went to. They’ve been selling fireworks for eight years now. On Monday morning, Zubin Lakdawalla told us he did not see as much traffic as usual.

“I think just with the heat, it’s probably impacted sales a little bit but we should ramp back up on the Fourth,” Lakdawalla said.

While some choose to light their own fireworks, others decide to go to different city events to take a look at those spectacular fireworks shows.

LIST: Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations across the Valley

The Kiwanis Club of Tempe is holding an event at the Tempe Diablo Stadium Tuesday starting at 5 pm. They’ll have many games for kids, live music, food vendors and more.

“It’s a busy field, is what I’m saying. All the food is going to be up and around all the corridors,” said Judy Aldrich, the chairperson of the event with Kiwanis Club of Tempe.

Crews spent Monday and will continue Tuesday morning setting up. You will also notice hydration stations around the stadium and they’re not the only event doing that.

The City of Phoenix will have eight hydration stations for its Fabulous Phoenix 4th Event Tuesday.

“We’ve quadrupled the number of hydration stations for this year. So, we are ready to go to keep people hydrated and cool,” said Adam Waltz, the spokesperson for the City of Phoenix’s Parks and Rec Department.

Phoenix’s event is returning to Steele Indian School Park for the first time since COVID-19 hit. The event starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, and they’re anticipating thousands of people to show up for games, vendors and some fun.

“We have a misting zone and we are allowing people to bring in coolers and tents. Things you can’t stake in the ground, but people can bring tents and anything they want to stay cool,” Waltz said.