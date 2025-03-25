House Bill 2704 advanced by Senate Finance Committee

PHOENIX — In a 4-3 vote, the Arizona Senate Finance Committee passed House Bill 2704 which would divert sales tax revenue from Chase Field and income tax revenue from the team to a fund that would pay for fixes and upgrades to the ballpark.

During the meeting on Monday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego voiced her displeasure saying she felt the city did not have a seat in the table for negotiations.

"It cannot be true that the state has enough money to pay for new club seats and luxury boxes at Chase field, but not enough money to keep our schools open," said Gallego.

The Diamondbacks say the investment could reap overall benefits for the community.

The bill still has more hurdles to clear in the state senate before the governor can sign it into law.