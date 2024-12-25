Holiday theft prevention tips to keep the Grinch from stealing your cheer

It is a festive time of year, but police say it is also a season when criminals strike. Whether warding off porch pirates or keeping packages safe while going from store to store, Phoenix police and residents have tips on avoiding crime.

Janeen Roberts did a little last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve, and even some gift wrapping in the trunk of her car. Yet Roberts says during her final preparations, she stayed aware of her surroundings.

“I do like, carry pepper spray with me, just in case if I feel uncomfortable or I see anyone coming up to me, I can easily like get back in my car,” Roberts, Tempe, said.

Phoenix police say crowded malls and busy parking lots are common hangouts for criminals.

“Lots of times these property crimes are crimes of opportunity,” Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department said. “Unfortunately, there are those bad actors out there that want to take an opportunity for themselves and to try to benefit from stealing items.”

Over the next week, many people will be trekking from store to store making exchanges.

“I’ve been to three Targets so far!” Stephen Beaver, Phoenix, said as he finished up his last-minute shopping Tuesday.

Police remind shoppers to lock their cars, limit distractions like cell phones, park in well-lit areas and have the keys in hand. Parcels should be hidden out of sight, ideally in the trunk, and anything visibly packed in a car or in a truck bed should go straight home.

Then there are porch pirates. Sgt. Bower says that theft occurs all year, but spikes around the holidays, with some thieves even following delivery trucks. He suggests scheduling packages when someone is home, having a neighbor pick them up, or sending parcels to work.

“We have cameras,” Angel Del Real Navarro, Phoenix, said about his family’s home security.

Police say that technology is your friend.

“If you have those ring doorbells, any kind of surveillance cameras on your house, that's going to be a great tool to prevent a lot of this theft,” Sgt. Bower said.

The cameras can also keep the Grinch from stealing your cheer or yard decorations!

“Some of these decorations can cost upwards of several hundred dollars,” Sgt. Bower said. “And if it has your name carved in there, we’re going to be able to get that property back to you.”

Finally, there are plenty of empty houses this week as revelers head out to celebrate with family and friends.

“I have my alarm set, I lock my doors, and then I have like two guard dogs at home right now,” Roberts said.

Along with that, police say your best bet is getting to know your neighbors.

“We really need to get back to that sense of community, where we can watch over each other's belongings, and that's the greatest way to protect yourself,” Sgt. Bower said.

Keeping alive the spirit of togetherness.

Phoenix Police say beyond property theft, everyone should be wary of scammers over the holidays, and ensure any donations are being given to legitimate charities.

You can see more holiday safety and crime prevention tips on the Phoenix Police Department’s website.