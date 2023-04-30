Hikers head to Camelback Mountain early before triple-digit temperatures

PHOENIX — Triple-digit temperatures hit the Valley for the first time this year. Hikers hit the trails early Sunday morning, trying to beat the heat before it cranks up.

At 7:30 a.m., the parking lot to the trailhead was already full.

As more triple-digit heat comes, the city of Phoenix said they'll be closing three of Phoenix's most popular trails when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning, as they did last year. This includes all trails associated with Piestewa Peak trailhead and Camelback Mountain's Echo and Cholla trails. The closures will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Last year, in the first full summer of our trail closure program, during excessive heat days, we only had 18 days where the trails were closed. Since the pilot program, we have seen a decline in the number of rescues," said Adam Waltz, the public information officer for the city's parks and recreation department.

According to the city, there were 99 rescues in 2020 at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak combined. The number of rescues went down to 81 in 2021 and then 74 in 2022.

When hiking the trails this summer, Waltz urges safety. Not only does the heat affect hikers, but it also affects first responders who have to head to emergencies on the trails if someone gets hurt or is dehydrated.

“Please, know your limits, maybe turn around, do an easier hike. Hydration starts the day before. Really make sure you’re drinking lots of water,” Waltz said.

Another safety tip Waltz offered is for people to turn around if they only have half a bottle of water left on their hike. Hikers should also wear the proper clothing, like hats, proper shoes, light colored and loose clothing, Waltz said.

Dogs will also not be allowed on Phoenix trails if it’s hotter than 100 degrees.

“Keeping your pets safe, and off the trails, we want people to make sure their pets stay home and stay alive,” Waltz said.

During the summer, the city will also have summer hours in effect for its other trails as well. For more information on trail hours, click here.

