'Hike for Heike' becomes multi-state effort

What started out as a local hike to remember Lauren Heike, quickly grew from dozens to hundreds of participants.

Not only did multiple groups hike on multiple trails in the Valley, but these hikes also took place across Arizona and even multiple states.

In Phoenix, it was a busy start to the day on one of the trails.

“Yeah we’re doing a hike in memory of Lauren Heike,” said Gladys Monje.

Monje spoke exclusively to ABC15, saying she organized this hike to bring awareness to what happened to Lauren Heike.

“This hits different because I am a solo female hiker and I can relate to what happened to her,” Monje told ABC15.

Monje’s friend Pamela Brown also joined the hike to help share a clear message.

“For women to know that they don’t have to hike alone. There’s a huge community out there,” said Brown.

As they were going to head out on the hike, three more participants joined the pair.

“So, we’re going to go left here,” said Monje, as she looked at a map while on the trail.

Along the way, people would ask why they were there, and they would share Lauren’s story.

The body of 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found on April 29 along a trail in North Phoenix, near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Zion William Teasley, 22, is being accused of first-degree murder. Police allege he stabbed Heike 15 times.

About two miles into the hike, more people joined in. The group of five then became seven.

All of them reflected on a life that was taken too soon.

Heike's story reached people across the nation, so the once-small event garnered attention in different states.

“I was surprised how big it took off,” said Brown.

“And now her family is doing it in Washington, so I’m pretty sure we’re going to be having close to 1,000 people doing the hike,” added Monje.

About three miles in, the group stopped, formed a circle, and held hands.

All acknowledged that this hike was emotionally tough, but they know they are walking to bring awareness to what happened to Lauren.

“There’s strength in numbers. You don’t want to live in fear,” said Monje.

Brown told ABC15 the hiking community has really come together to support one another, adding Heike’s loved ones are in their thoughts and prayers.

Teasley's next court appearance is on Tuesday, May 23.

