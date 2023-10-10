High cost of living pushing more pets into shelters

PHOENIX — With inflation and the high cost of living, families are having a harder time affording their pets.

Candice Gaunt says she knew her French bulldog puppy, Rocky, was facing medical issues when she adopted him, but after going five years since losing her last pet, she felt called to take him home.

"When I acquired him, I knew it was a bad situation and I knew he was going to be put down and I couldn't let that happen," Gaunt said. "We put every bit of savings we had. We sold things to get this little guy help because I wasn't going to let him pass."

But after spending money on vet visits and tests, she says Rocky needed emergency nasal surgery to help him breathe. Gaunt, who's living on a fixed income and taking care of other family members, says the cost of surgery was too much for her to bear.

"I asked the Lord, please send me the people to save this little guy, and the Arizona Pet Project stepped in," she said.

CEO of The Arizona Pet Project Leanna Taylor says the high cost of housing is leaving families with little left for unexpected expenses. Taylor says their data shows that is the number one reason more dogs are being put in shelters.

"The fact that our county alone has been seeing evictions in the 7,500 range every month, 70% of those families have pets," Taylor said. "So it's a crisis."

There's also the cost of pet food and regular vet visits that have outpaced inflation. Inside The Arizona Pet Project's Phoenix office, pet owners can get free supplies and speak with staff who will give them the resources they need.

"Our average cost to keep a family and their pet together is $250," Taylor said.

Taylor says that's sometimes all it takes to keep a dog out of the shelter. While the cost is sometimes more, she says it's worth it to help families forced to make an unimaginable choice.

"We are meeting families and individuals sometimes on the worst days of their life and the hardships people are facing in our community are incredible," Taylor said. "But it feels great to experience their resilience and bond they have with their animals."

For Rocky, he's now happy and healthy. Gaunt says she has The Arizona Pet Project to thank.

"If you cannot take care of your dog and you cannot find resources, please don't dump that animal," Gaunt said. "Do the best you can to find help because there is help out there. Don't lose hope."

The Arizona Pet Project is currently helping about 3,000 families a year. Taylor says they recently received a grant from the Governor's office to expand their services statewide. But they do rely heavily on donations from the community.

So far this year, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says they've had more than 12,600 pets enter their system. A shelter spokesperson says the high cost of living, eviction rates, and pet expenses are contributing to overcrowding, along with pet owners not getting their animals spayed and neutered. For additional resources in Maricopa County, click here.

