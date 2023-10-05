Maricopa County eviction rates surge, could break October record

PHOENIX — Maricopa County evictions are continuing to rise and could break the record at the end of October.

According to the county, 7,809 evictions were filed with the Maricopa County Justice Courts in September 2023. August also had high rates and sits as the third-highest month for evictions.

The record is 7,902, which was set in August 2005.

For the entire year of 2023 so far, there have been 61,526 eviction cases filed. The all-time high is 83,687 in 2005.

Of the 26 court precincts in Maricopa County, five had the highest number of evictions filed: Manistee (517), Kyrene (514), Maryvale (505), Moon Valley (481) and Encanto (386).

Click here for the full story from our partners at KTAR.