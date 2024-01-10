‘He was our angel’: Family of NYE hit-and-run victim looks for justice

PHOENIX — Gabriel Cruz got married to the love of his life just two months before he was killed.

His wife Erica still carries the rings they exchanged everywhere she goes.

"He would always tell me I was his angel. I felt like that he was our angel. He showed me and my kids a love like no one's ever had," said Erica.

Now, Gabriel's family and friends are laying memorials and candles near where investigators say he was hit by a black Dodge Challenger. The car then sped off after hitting the 46-year-old on the road.

This all happened just 20 minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve as the family was celebrating in their apartments near 83rd Avenue and McDowell.

"He was my best friend that I could talk to any time we needed each other," said Angela Cruz, the older sister of Gabriel Cruz.

"He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone, he had a big heart. He loved everybody, he loved his family, everybody loved him, his friends," said Veronica Cruz, Gabriel’s niece.

Erica tells ABC15 that her nine-year-old daughter saw the collision that night. She says her daughter is distraught because earlier that day, Gabriel told the daughter he was going to legally adopt her as his own.

Gabriel also had a new granddaughter on the way that he did not know about. His family was keeping it a surprise.

Authorities say that the black Dodge Challenger involved should have damage to the front right side, bumper and possibly windshield and other parts of the vehicle.

All the family wants now is justice.

"If you just man up or woman up, whatever the case may be, just find it in your heart and come forward and just tell us what happened. We just want to know what happened," said Barbara Celaya, Gabriel’s cousin.

The family says Cruz was devout to his faith, always looking out for the people around him and loved his family. Celaya says the family is open to forgiveness because they are close with their faith in God.

Celaya also says if the person who was driving is afraid to go to the police, he or she should simply contact the family to explain what happened.

Erica says she wants to start a petition to make that section of McDowell more safe for pedestrians.