Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road

The vehicle and driver involved have not been located, MCSO says
Deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 01, 2024
PHOENIX — Deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, only identified at this time as a man, was found at the scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

MCSO says the vehicle involved in the incident did not stay at the scene and investigators are working to locate the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

