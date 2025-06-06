Watch Now
Ground broken on Arizona's first Holocaust education center

Officials have broken ground on what will be Arizona's first Holocaust education center. The center will be located near I-10 and Central Avenue, just behind the Burton Barr Central Library. The center's mission is "to be a resource to teach about the Holocaust with the goal of inspiring students and other visitors to become advocates that act to work toward a world without antisemitism, hatred, or bigotry."
PHOENIX — Officials have broken ground on what will be Arizona's first Holocaust education center.

The center will be located near I-10 and Central Avenue, just behind the Burton Barr Central Library.

The center's mission is "to be a resource to teach about the Holocaust with the goal of inspiring students and other visitors to become advocates that act to work toward a world without antisemitism, hatred, or bigotry."

The Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center is expected to open by April 2027.

