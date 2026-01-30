Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch reopens after water repairs

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon has reopened following the successful repair of multiple breaks along the Transcanyon Waterline.

Water service has also been restored to Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, Boat Beach, and the Delta restrooms.

On the South Rim, water tanks are slowly refilling as the system stabilizes.

Grand Canyon National Park remains under Stage2 water restrictions, and people are encouraged to continue reducing water use wherever possible.