Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch reopens after water repairs

There's high demand for Phantom Ranch because it's the only lodging at the bottom of the canyon
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Grand Canyon
Posted

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon has reopened following the successful repair of multiple breaks along the Transcanyon Waterline.

Water service has also been restored to Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, Boat Beach, and the Delta restrooms.

On the South Rim, water tanks are slowly refilling as the system stabilizes.

Grand Canyon National Park remains under Stage2 water restrictions, and people are encouraged to continue reducing water use wherever possible.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen