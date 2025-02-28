Grammy-winning drummer Lewis Nash champions Arizona's jazz legacy

PHOENIX — Lewis Nash’s name is synonymous with jazz in the Valley; his journey has taken him from South Phoenix to the world's biggest stages and back again to ensure his genre retains roots and thrives in his home state.

He was born and raised in South Phoenix and left Arizona at age 21 to chase his dream, performing alongside jazz greats and becoming one of the most sought-after drummers in the industry. Now, he’s using his success to shape the future of jazz in his hometown.

Nash’s impact on Arizona’s jazz scene is evident at The Nash, a jazz club in downtown Phoenix named in his honor. More than just a performance venue, it has become a cultural hub for musicians and fans alike. With Nash’s guidance, the club attracts some of the most renowned jazz artists, creating a thriving jazz community in the desert.

“There’s a certain standard we don’t want to dip below,” Nash emphasized.

Beyond the club, Nash is deeply involved in education. Just steps away from The Nash is a newly established education center dedicated to teaching young musicians about jazz’s depth and meaning. Revenue from the club helps fund scholarships and classes, making jazz education accessible to aspiring musicians of all ages and backgrounds.

“I want young musicians to understand the depth and meaning of this music—and why it matters,” Nash said.

Nash acknowledges that, unlike in past decades and his personal experience, young musicians no longer have to leave Arizona to get a quality jazz education. However, he encourages them to explore the world and then return home and give back to their community.

“It’s gotten to the point now where there are enough quality musicians here with certain experiences and knowledge that it’s not necessary for a young musician to leave in order to learn, the way it used to be,” Nash explained.

To further that mission, The Nash regularly hosts events aimed at fostering young talent. This weekend, two performances are scheduled at the club, along with Jazz Girls Day, a free event where middle and high school girls can learn and perform jazz in an encouraging environment.

For more details on upcoming events and ways to support The Nash, visit their website.