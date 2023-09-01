Good Samaritans deliver unexpected surprises to families in need

Karen Engle and her husband Daniel were working in the Phoenix rental car industry when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the travel habits of Americans.

Their jobs were eliminated and with no money coming in, they ended up homeless, living in their van with six children.

"I have a 7, 5, 3, two 2-year-olds and a 6-month-old baby."

Karen says her family struggled for several months until they turned to St. Vincent de Paul for help.

"They were able to provide gas cards. And they were able to provide my family food."

Now thanks to generous donors, passionate volunteers, and programs to help the unhoused qualify for permanent housing, the Engles finally have a place of their own to call home.

"When I got the email, I was like is this real?" Engle shared. "So, I went to my caseworker at UMOM and I was like, is this real? And she's like, honey, that is real. She's like you got permanent housing!"

Now, thanks to St. Vincent de Paul's "Angels on Call" app, this family of eight will get the help they need for utilities and other necessities to stay right where they are.

Jasmine Smalls is the donor program manager.

"They're like, 'how do I help?' Like, 'I want to help! I see what's going on in Phoenix. I don't have too much money. But I want to give,' and so what's so amazing is that this program allows you to determine how frequent and how much you're able to help a family in need."

Smalls also tells ABC15 that donors are matched anonymously with families like the Engles to help make the giving experience meaningful.

"It really puts the power in your hands to be able to help a family not be evicted from their homes."

Since the app launched less than a year ago, more than 500 angels have signed up to help and more than $100,000 has been raised.

Donations made to St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores also help. Because of this, the Engles are getting a fully furnished apartment loaded with things they love!

"We want it to feel like home!"

ABC15 talked with Irma Leyendecker who leads Bringing Hope Home. The St. Vincent de Paul program helps families find all the home furnishings they need.

"So they get to go pick out their items, find a couch, the table set that they like that fits in their new place, and what works best for their family. And they get to set up their home just like you and I like to do."

All of this feels like a miracle for Engle and the rest of her family.

She says, "Look at this! It makes me want to cry. I'm speechless. Everything in my house is furnished. My children when they come home from school, they're gonna have an awesome room to go into, and lay their head tonight, which is a blessing."

HOW TO HELP:

Angels on Call:

Download the Angels on Call app here

Bringing Hope Home:

To learn more about the Bringing Hope Home program, click here.

Thrift store and pick up donations:

Household items, clothing, furniture, and other items can be dropped off at any of our thrift store locations.

To request a donation pickup, call 602-254-3338.

Community drives:

To host a community donation drive email drives@svdpaz.org or call 602-850-6705.